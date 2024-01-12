Dine in a forest vibe at new Peruvian restaurant opening in NJ

While we don’t have the exact opening date, the finishing touches are being put on a new restaurant in New Jersey that might just blow your mind.

It’s a new Latin restaurant and bar with a nature concept I want to experience.

PachaMama will be a Peruvian restaurant and it’s replacing the old Tacos El Tio in Green Brook on Route 22.

Pachamama is a goddess revered by the people of the Andes. In Inca mythology, she’s a fertility goddess and “Earth Mother.” PachaMama the restaurant pays homage.

“Food comes from the land, which is overseen by Mother Nature, so we wanted to pay homage to that,” marketing director Sinead O’Brien told mycentraljersey.com.

So picture their dining room with a 16-foot tree in the center and branches canopying out over you while you’re surrounded by greenery, florals, hand-woven baskets and natural woods. Beautiful!

@pachamamagreenbrook via Instagram @pachamamagreenbrook via Instagram loading...

And the food? If you’re not used to Latin American food and food specifically from Peru they don’t intimidate you. PachaMama knows “that a lot of people are very wary of Latin American food, so we want it to be approachable. We will have foods that people will recognize but then there will be dishes from South America that most people may not recognize,” according to O’Brien.

Their menu will have delicious choices like Peruvian roasted chicken, shrimp tacos, ceviche, arroz chaufa (which is Peruvian fried rice) lomo saltado, hanger steak with onions and tomatoes, French fries and rice, teriyaki wings and much more.

When they open, and it will be soon, you’ll find them at 215 U.S. 22 East in Green Brook.

