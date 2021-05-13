A look inside Gloria Gaynor’s Green Brook home
Disco icon Gloria Gaynor has put her sprawling Green Brook home on the market. It can be yours for $1.249 million.
The 5,300 square foot house features five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The home boasts such features as a gourmet eat-in kitchen, marble floors, a solarium, a home theater, three fireplaces and a pool.
The singer, known for her disco anthem “I Will Survive”, paid over $26,000 in property taxes last year. Take a look inside and see if you want to make a bid.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.
