Disco icon Gloria Gaynor has put her sprawling Green Brook home on the market. It can be yours for $1.249 million.

The 5,300 square foot house features five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The home boasts such features as a gourmet eat-in kitchen, marble floors, a solarium, a home theater, three fireplaces and a pool.

The singer, known for her disco anthem “I Will Survive”, paid over $26,000 in property taxes last year. Take a look inside and see if you want to make a bid.

A look inside Gloria Gaynor's Green Brook home

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

Take a Dip In The Most Breathtaking Backyard Pools in New Jersey