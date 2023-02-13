GREEN BROOK — The treasurer of a local Little League organization stole $29,000 in funds over a four-year period, according to authorities.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office announced on Monday that 42-year-old John Brault had been arrested and charged with theft by deception.

According to officials, the prosecutor's office was notified in May 2022 of suspected theft from the Green Brook Baseball Club.

An investigation determined that from July 2018 to May 2022, Brault, the club's treasurer, misused $29,000 in funds belonging to the club for his personal gain, officials said.

Officials are asking anyone with information related to this matter to contact the SCPO Special Investigations Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Green Brook Township Police Department at 732-968-1188.

Brault was arrested on Feb. 2 and released pending his court date.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Most Controversial Celebrity Magazine Covers Ever Below, discover the most controversial celebrity magazine covers to ever hit the newsstands.