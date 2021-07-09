Street racing triggers speed crackdown in Bound Brook and Green Brook

David Lentz

If you are traveling through Bound Brook or Green Brook, watch your speed.

Cops have announced a severe crackdown on speeding after reports of street racing at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Police posted on Facebook they have been getting complaints from local residents about "Fast and Furious" style racing on route 22. That seems hard to believe, since 22 is one of the most hated and congested roads in New Jersey during rush hour. Late at night, locals say, is when the racers arrive.

Officers have yet to verify illegal street racing but police say they have stopped drivers going 116 and 141 miles an hour.

Police warned on Facebook, "speed kills, and the last thing we want is to have to knock on your families door in the middle of the night."

While police didn't say who, or what, was racing, several people posting on Facebook said people were racing motorcycles.

"Its def the street bikes," Amy Lee wrote. "I hear them EVERY night at the same time! They come down from Somerville - turn around at Chimney Rock and go back up to Somerville."

