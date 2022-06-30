GREEN BROOK — A cement truck slammed into a liquor store on Route 22 on Thursday morning.

The driver of the cement truck struck a vehicle on Route 22 East at Washington Road and lost control, going off the road and into the corner of Rip's Liquor Store around 6:30 a.m., according to Green Brook police Chief William Coward.

An image from NJ DOT traffic cameras showed a white van being taken from the intersection on a flatbed.

The cement truck driver was taken from the scene in a medical helicopter while the van driver was transported by ambulance. Coward said neither driver had life-threatening injuries.

A heavy-duty tow truck was brought in to pull the cement truck from the building.

No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the crash.

Coward said the circumstances of the crash were under investigation. The extent of the damage to the liquor store was not immediately known Thursday morning.

Route 22 was closed at Washington Road after the crash but was reopened by 8 a.m.

