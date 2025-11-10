It's been my honor to help local charities around the state during my career. Like you, I'm diggin' in to the Garden State and recognize that many people in our state are truly suffering with the outrageously high cost of living.

Many people find themselves out of work, out of luck and out of their homes.

Homefront is an organization dedicated to helping families get housing - from emergency shelter to a permanent roof over their heads.

My friend Richie Kulak, who owns Kulak Arms in Lawrenceville, opened up his parking lot for a car show this past weekend in order to raise awareness and funds to help Homefront.

He was joined by the Lawrence Township Police Departments, FOP Lodge #209.

I want to think everyone for participating and ask that you help the cause if you are able.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

