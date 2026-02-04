Usually as consumers, it feels like our complaints fall on deaf ears.

But this time, consumers' voices seem to have been heard. PepsiCo, the owner of Doritos, Tostitos, Cheetos, Lay's and more have announced a major price slash on their products.

According to PepsiCo's official statement, the prices are going to be slashed 15%.

Their official announcement reads: "At the heart of our business are the consumers who choose our brands. They trust us to bring them moments of joy, and they’ve been honest with us about how rising everyday costs are making their daily decisions harder. Message received."

When Will Doritos, Tostitos and Cheetos Prices Go Down?

The new suggested retail prices begin rolling out in the United States this week (Feb. 2.)

And because retailers ultimately set their retail prices, shoppers may see even greater savings depending on the store.

You know, there are those rare few stores that set their prices lower than the printed suggested retail price on the bag. If you have a corner market that does this, look to save even more starting this week.

What is the Most Popular Potato Chip in America?

The most popular chip in America, according to Statista is the basic Lay's potato chip. That proves that we Americans like to keep it simple with a basic fried potato slice and salt.

In the end, PepsiCo wants the message to be crystal clear, like their once renowned Crystal Pepsi was:"People shouldn’t have to choose between great taste and staying within their budget."

