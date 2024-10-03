NJ is losing one of its last classic-looking McDonald’s

🍟Middletown Route 35 McDonald's

🍟Things already in motion

🍟Out with the old, in with the new

MIDDLETOWN — Street after street in New Jersey, there's no shortage of the contemporary fast food chains.

Street view Google Maps Route 35 NJ Google Maps loading...

The same could be said years ago, but looking back now, they took on a "classic," simplistic feel.

That's why the Middletown Route 35 McDonald's has been a New Jersey gem — it's like stepping back in time complete with the vibrant colors, mansard roof and playground, as these photos from Tri-County Scanner News show.

Middletown McDonalds 2 Credit: Tri-County Scanner News loading...

"I have to say that era of design and color was their finest hour... I grew up in 80/90’s and some of my key moments of fun and excitement visiting are in these places," one Reddit comment said.

"The McDonald's around me (PA) are all square and brown and extremely boring looking," another Reddit user said.

New look McDonalds AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File loading...

If you feel the same way, you won't be lovin' this news: a new McDonald's will be built at 925 Route 35 in Middletown.

Middletown McDonalds 3 Credit: Tri-County Scanner News loading...

The reimagined McDonald's will be over 3,500 square feet with a side-by-side drive-thru, according to a public notice from April. Other site improvements will transform the site: menu boards, signage, parking, lighting, landscaping and more.

"We have been in discussions with the corporation, believe it or not, since 2005 to get this restaurant remodeled and make it appropriate for the town, make it better for the residents and also make it better for us," owner-operator Kenneth Hullings said at a past board meeting, according to the Asbury Park Press. They say the building dates back to 1971.

Middletown Route 35 McDonalds location Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration/Google Maps loading...

SEE MORE: Hundreds of cars on NJ roads have a dangerous airbag problem

Timing of the project is uncertain. New Jersey 101.5 reached out to McDonald's corporate press office for comment and timeline, but we haven't heard back. McDonald's franchisee J&K Quality Restaurants was unable to be reached.

As of Oct. 3, the Route 35 McDonald's website still mentions "we're open now."

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom