SAYREVILLE — Who says you can’t go home?

Jon Bon Jovi began his life in Perth Amboy but returned to Sayreville War Memorial High School on Tuesday, which is his alma mater.

Jon Bon Jovi's high school Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

"It's a journey, you know, I've been on this journey my entire adult life, and started here,” Bon Jovi said.

Sayreville War Memorial High School via Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The school district had Bon Jovi come by for the dedication ceremony of the Jon Bon Jovi Performing Arts Center and Music Suite, according to MyCentralJersey.com. He’s also going in the high school’s Hall of Fame.

"I recall that it was right here on this stage that I performed live for the very first time. It was a summer talent show, my band played three songs. We lost the contest, and I brought the second-place trophy. I brought it to show you that they even spelled my name wrong, and that success is all about failing nine times, but learning to get up ten,” Bon Jovi said.

Jon Bon Jovi Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP loading...

The Jersey icon also gave back to the school by donating a recording studio, according to ABC7NY.

Over a decades-long career with numerous hits and over a dozen studio albums, Bon Jovi has never forgotten his roots. His non-profit community restaurant JBJ Soul Kitchen has multiple locations in New Jersey, with almost 200,000 meals sold to date; he’s also donated thousands to affordable housing efforts for Red Bank, according to the Grammy Awards.

