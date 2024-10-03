DWI checkpoint screening drivers Friday night in Monmouth County

MIDDLETOWN — Once again, cops in Monmouth County will be devoting extra resources toward catching drivers who make stupid decisions.

The Monmouth County DWI Task Force says a DWI checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 4, into early Saturday morning.

All drivers on site will be screened for their sobriety, police said.

M&T Bank, Middletown (Google Street View) M&T Bank, Middletown (Google Street View)

All northbound vehicles on Route 35 in Middletown will be diverted into the M&T bank parking lot at Navesink River Road, according to police.

The checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday.

SEE ALSO: Cops say elderly man was targeted by wild scam at Howell ShopRite

In advance of the checkpoint event, officials are urging individuals to opt for a designated driver or a ride-sharing service when planning to travel after drinking.

A checkpoint targeted drivers along Route 9 in Marlboro last weekend.

