DWI checkpoint screening drivers Friday night in Monmouth County
MIDDLETOWN — Once again, cops in Monmouth County will be devoting extra resources toward catching drivers who make stupid decisions.
The Monmouth County DWI Task Force says a DWI checkpoint is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 4, into early Saturday morning.
All drivers on site will be screened for their sobriety, police said.
All northbound vehicles on Route 35 in Middletown will be diverted into the M&T bank parking lot at Navesink River Road, according to police.
The checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday.
In advance of the checkpoint event, officials are urging individuals to opt for a designated driver or a ride-sharing service when planning to travel after drinking.
A checkpoint targeted drivers along Route 9 in Marlboro last weekend.
