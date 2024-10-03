These are the jobs New Jersey residents dream of having

“What do you want to be when you grow up?”

We were all asked that question as a kid. Some of us never end up pursuing the ideal career, but some of us are lucky enough to be doing what we always wanted to do.

According to a new survey, the number of Americans who are doing what they thought they wanted to do is shockingly low: only 8% of people are working in their dream jobs.

VoiceNation recently conducted a study to find out which job New Jerseyans dream of having and what keeps them from ultimately having it.

We carried out a survey across America asking people what their dream job was, whether or not they took steps to make such employment a reality, and what barriers got in the way of their goals.

These are New Jersey’s dream jobs

5️⃣ Teacher

4️⃣ Doctor

3️⃣ Athlete

2️⃣ Musician / Singer

1️⃣ Entrepreneur

19% of respondents named being an entrepreneur as their ultimate career goal.

Top Industries for Starting a Business

1️⃣ Food and Beverage

2️⃣ Entertainment and media

3️⃣ Health and Wellness

Unfortunately, nearly half of New Jerseyans never even tried to work toward their ideal career.

When asked what barriers New Jerseyans faced when pursuing their dream jobs, these were the biggest restraints:

5️⃣ Family obligations

4️⃣ Lack of experience

3️⃣ Fear of failure

2️⃣ Lack of opportunity

1️⃣ Financial constraints

According to VoiceNation:

One in two New Jersey residents struggle with Financial Barriers: Economic obstacles are preventing a significant number of residents from pursuing their ideal careers.

If you’re looking to fatten your wallet, you may want to check out some of these jobs:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

