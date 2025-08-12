A 10-month-old child needs help receiving a life-saving surgery.

WIVB News 4 Buffalo Reports that the baby named Cam is suffering from a brain condition that only a specialized doctor can perform surgery on. The family has found the surgeon, located in Pittsburgh, PA, but there's an issue: the surgeon is out of network, and their insurance company will not cover the operation. To be clear, there are no surgeons in the Western New York area who are able to perform this delicate surgery.

It's a terrible circumstance that continues to plague Americans: being denied coverage for medically necessary treatments even though they have insurance. It's especially troubling when this happens to a child, let alone a baby, who always deserves to get the treatment and resources they need.

The story has become so big that it reached the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show today.

Something I like to say often because it's important these days: we all have more in common than we think we do. We all agree that baby Cam should be able to get the surgery to hopefully save his life. I can't imagine how his parents feel. Their names are Alyssa and Brad Casacci, and they deserve better.

While they try and fight the insurance company over the claim, they have set up a Go Fund Me to hopefully pay for the procedure. It's a 6-figure operation, and honestly, what they are asking for probably isn't enough. So, City of Goodf Neighbors, let's show them the love they deserve and give them the care another soulless insurance company refuses to give. Please give to their Go Fund Me:

Help Baby Cam, DONATE HERE

Help Baby Cam, DONATE HERE

Thank you, WNY.