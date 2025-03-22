Thousands Of Tickets Issued By Police In New York

St. Patrick's Day weekend was a busy one for New York State Police.

They ran their STOP-DWI/High Visibility campaign from Thursday, March 13th through Tuesday, March 18th. During that time they issued over 11,000 tickets and made over 200 arrests for DWI.

During the campaign, the New York State Police had an increase in patrols and DWI checkpoints. They also worked with local police for an increased presence along the highways and local roads across the state.

Here is a breakdown of the tickets and activity from the St. Patrick's Day STOP DWI/High Visibility campaign.

11,582 were issued over the campaign.

Speeding - 3,680 tickets

Distracted Driving - 337 tickets

Seatbelt violations - 423 tickets

Move Over Law - 161 tickets

New York State Police also made 239 arrests for DWI and investigated 563 traffic accidents.

New York State Police issued almost 3,000 more tickets than they did in 2024 and made 22 more DWI arrests.

During the 2024 St. Patrick's Day campaign, State Police issued 8,662 tickets and arrested 217 for DWI.

The next big STOP DWI/High Visibility Campaign will be coming up in April. New York State Police will be out in full force for their 420 Campaign which will run from Friday, April 18th through Sunday, April 20th.

In May the police will hold another campaign for Memorial Day weekend. That campaign will run from Friday, May 23 through Monday, May 26.

After that comes the kickoff to the New York State Police's 100 Days of Summer campaign where police will have a bigger presence on the weekend through the summer here in New York State.