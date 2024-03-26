The cost to fill up your ride has gone up across the area.

According to AAA, you can expect to pay more for a gallon of unleaded gas than you did last week.

Here in Western New York, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is around $3.35, which is up 6 cents from last week.

The most expensive gas on average in Western New York can be found in Chautauqua County where the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is around $3.52.

The cheapest gas can be found in Niagara County where the price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is around $3.29.

In Erie County, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.36 while it is around $3.43 in Cattaraugus County.

The average price in New York State is around $3.42 which is about the same as last week. The average price in New York remains about 10 cents cheaper than the National Average, which currently sits at $3.53 per gallon.

Enjoy these prices while you can, because a major leap in gas prices is coming in a month or so. Gas suppliers will have to switch over to the "Summer Blend" of gas which is more expensive to produce. That means we will be paying more for a gallon due to the higher cost of manufacturing and transporting.

The good news is that while suppliers have to make the switch by May 1st, gas stations have until June 1st to switch over completely to the "summer blend" of gas. The "summer blend" of gas is used at gas stations between June 1st and September 15th.

