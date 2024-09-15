New York’s First Fall Frost Is Closer Than You Think

As we get through the dog days of summer, colder weather will soon be here and that means snow and frost.

The Old Farmer's Almanac recently put out their predicted dates for the first frost across New York State and it might come sooner than you think.

Here are the First Frost Dates for Fall predictions for New York State.

ALBANY - October 9th

BUFFALO - October 6th

BINGHAMTON - October 5th

NEW YORK CITY - November 14th

ROCHESTER - October 18th

SYRACUSE - October 11th

These predictions made by the Old Farmer's Almanac are based on historical climate data and are around 30% correct each year. That means the first frost could happen before or after these dates.

The good news is that even at 30% most time the first frost of Fall will happen a couple of days before or after, so if you are planning ahead these dates should give you a pretty good idea of when you can expect frost.

Of course, before we get to these frost dates, we still have to get through the rest of September, which is expected to be warm and wet.

Here is what the Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for weather-wise for the rest of the month in New York.

Dates Weather Conditions

Sep 17-23 Sunny, warm Sep 24-30 Showers; warm, then cool September temperature 61° (1° below avg.)

precipitation 3" (2" above avg. east, 2" below west)

We will see a bit of cooldown due to a La Nina forming out West. La Ninas causes the jet stream to move more north which allows the systems to weaken over the eastern Pacific Ocean.

When a La Nina happens, the South sees warmer and drier conditions than usual and the North and Canada tend to be wetter and colder

This is why we could see a cool and wet Fall and more snow than usual during Winter.

