Things will soon get a little easier for hunters across New York State.

A new law is set to go into effect across New York that will allow hunters to carry their tags, licenses, and other paperwork electronically instead of on paper.

Senate Bill S8644A was signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul last year and is set to go into effect on August 1st of this year.

This is just one new law that will start soon in New York State.

Coming up on September 1st, all schools in New York State will have to have a plan in place if/when the temperature in the school gets to 82 degrees or warmer. The law also calls for schools to have an evacuation plan in place if the temperatures get to 88 or above.

Schools will also provide free breakfast and lunch to all students in public schools, no matter what their household income is.

