🚨Nurse accused of abusing medically fragile 3-year-old caught on video

🚨Mom discovers shocking footage of the girl being smacked and slammed

🚨Suspect faces similar child abuse charges in Delaware County

BENSALEM, Pa. — A nurse hired to care for a 3-year-old with life-threatening heart and lung medical conditions faces child endangerment charges. And it's not the first time.

Court records show she faces similar charges in Delaware County.

Cindy Desser, 58, of the Jamison section of Warwick, was hired through Dynamic Home Health Care of Bensalem to watch the girl during the overnight hours, according to Bensalem police. While her mother reviewed the video of her daughter, she was shocked to find footage showing Desser "smacking and slamming" her daughter in her bedroom, police said.

The girl's mother also found a bruise on her daughter's body that looked like a thumbprint. She took her to a hospital to be checked out.

More disturbing behavior caught on video

A review of footage showed Desser slapping the girl, throwing her around her crib and smacking her, police said. Another video showed Desser removing a tracheostomy tube from the child and then taking her time to replace it as she told the girl, "You did this."

Desser is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Court records show Desser was also charged in Delaware County in September with assault and endangering charges on a victim less than 6-years-old.

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