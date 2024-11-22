SEPTA to avoid service cuts, fare hikes due to infusion of cash

💲SEPTA was going to implement a 21.5% fare increase in January

💲Service cuts were also looming

💲The transfer from federal highway funds keep SEPTA going until July

SEPTA riders got some good news from Gov. Josh Shapiro who came up with an injection of cash to avoid service cuts and more fare hikes in 2025.

The Democratic governor said he is directing PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll to transfer $153 million in federal highway capital funds to SEPTA to keep service at its current levels through July 2025 and avoid a second fare increase of 21.5% on New Year's Day. SEPTA says it has a $240 million budget deficit that needs to be closed.

A 7.5% fare increase approved by SEPTA's board on Wednesday will still take effect on Dec. 1. Most single-trip fares on Regional Rail, including the Trenton and West Trenton lines, will increase to align Travel Wallet and Quick Trip pricing, according to SEPTA.

SEPTA fares before and after Dec. 1 increase SEPTA fares before and after Dec. 1 increase (SEPTA) loading...

Creating a financial bridge

States are allowed to temporarily reallocate funds for highway projects that have not yet started. Shapiro said ongoing infrastructure projects are not impacted.

Shapiro said that the state House of Representatives approved legislation three times this year to increase funding to SEPTA and other public transit agencies statewide. However, the state Senate took no action.

"I’m stepping up and creating a bridge — some time and space for the House and Senate to come together on this issue and get this done — as we’ve done so many times before," Shapiro said.

The five counties that are served by SEPTA have also agreed to increase their local share bringing additional funds in the millions.

SEPTA has not raised its fares since 2017. A planned increase in 2020 was put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

