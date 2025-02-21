NJ man traveled to Bucks County to meet teen for sex, cops say

📳 A 53-year-old NJ man texted with a girl he believed to be 13-year-old

📳 They arranged for him to meet at her home

📳 Oscar Castillo-Peralta was met by police when he arrived

BENSALEM, Pa — A New Jersey man who police say drove to Bucks County to meet who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl for sex at her home was instead greeted by police Wednesday afternoon.

The girl and Oscar Castillo-Peralta, 53, began exchanging messages on the Kik app at the end of January before exchanging phone numbers and conversing via text, according to Bensalem police. The conversation turned sexual as he sent nude pictures and he expressed the desire for them to have sex.

They agreed Castillo-Peralta would come to the girl's home when her mother would be at work. Castillo-Peralta said he would dress as a door-to-door religious solicitor and would knock on neighbors' doors first so that no one would wonder why he was in the neighborhood.

Oscar Castillo-Peralta Oscar Castillo-Peralta (Bensalem police) loading...

Dressed in a suit

After making the 72-mile drive from Pleasantville, Castillo-Peralta knocked on the door at the teen’s home around 1:30 p.m., dressed in a suit, prosecutors said. He was greeted by officers.

Castillo-Peralta was charged with attempted involuntary sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and related offenses. He is being held in the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Anyone else who may have encountered Castillo-Peralta is asked to call Bensalem police at 215-633-3719.

