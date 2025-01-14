Bucks County police warn people who warm up their cars

✅ Thieves could be watching for when you will return to your idling vehicle

✅ Idling vehicles are usually unlocked and unattended

✅ The warning applies to both new and older vehicles

Warming up your car on a cold winter morning may make for a comfortable ride but it also sends a signal to potential car thieves.

Police in Bedminster and Hilltown warned that cars are usually left unlocked and unattended while warming up which makes them attractive targets. Law enforcement calls them "puffers" after the puffs of white smoke coming from the tailpipe.

The warning applies to both new and older vehicles.

"Newer models are desirable for joy rides or for organized theft rings and transport to other areas or overseas. Older models are very valuable for the parts. Your car is probably worth more chopped to pieces than intact," the departments said in a statement.

New Jersey law prohibits a vehicle from idling for more than three minutes with some exceptions.

The Bedminster and Hilltown police offer these tips on warming up your car and keeping secure:

✅ Start your car with a remote starter that requires the car to be locked.

✅ Approach your car with caution, scanning the area and walking quickly, in case someone is eyeing your return.

❌ Do not sit and text in your vehicle. Get moving.

❌ Do not leave your vehicle puffing at a mini-mart or convenience store. It's a quick and easy target!

