New York State has come a long way in raising its minimum wage. As the state gets ready to raise the minimum wage again on January 1, 2025, let's take a look back at how low it once was.

Minimum Wage Workers In New York State Will Get More Money Soon

On January 1, 2025, the New York state minimum wage goes up by 50 cents. In New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County the rate will be $16.50 per hour and around the rest of the state the minimum wage will increase to $15.50 an hour.

The Federal Minimum Wage Was Established In 1938

"The first federal minimum wage was instituted in the National Industrial Recovery Act of 1933, signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, but later found to be unconstitutional. In 1938, the Fair Labor Standards Act established it at 25¢ an hour ($5.41 in 2023)."

New York's minimum wage has significantly increased from what it was in 1960. Prior to 1960, there was no minimum wage in New York, it was determined by each industry. In 1960, a newly established state minimum wage was put into effect. The wage was set at $1 per hour, which matched the federal minimum wage at the time.

I understand that prices for goods, services, and even houses were cheaper back then, but damn, only $1?!

Here's how much the minimum wage increased over time in New York State:

October 15, 1962 - $1.00 to $1.15

October 15, 1964 - $1.15 to $1.25

January 1, 1967 - $1.25 to $1.50

February 1, 1968 - $1.50 to $1.60

July 1, 1970 - $1.60 to $1.85

May 1, 1974 - $1.85 to $2.00

January 1, 1975 - $2.00 to $2.10

January 1, 1976- $2.10 to $2.30

October 6, 1978 - $2.30 to $2.65

January 1, 1979 - $2.65 to $2.90

January 1, 1980 - $2.90 to $3.10

January 1, 1981 - $3.10 to $3.35

April 1, 1990 - $3.35 to $3.80

April 1, 1991 - $3.80 to $4.25

March 31, 2000 - $4.25 to $5.15

January 1, 2005 - $5.15 to $6.00

January 1, 2006 - $6.00 to $6.75

January 1, 2007 - $6.75 to $7.15

July 24, 2009 - $7.15 to $7.25

December 31, 2013 - $7.25 to $8.00

December 31, 2014 - $8.00 to $8.75

December 31, 2015 - $8.75 to $9.00

"Beginning December 31, 2016, annual increases in the general minimum wage were determined by employment location, industry, and number of employees (in New York City only)."

