Five Average Houses For Sale Right Now In Western New York

Finding a nice and affordable house in Western New York is getting tougher by the day. Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that the region has seen exponential increases in home sales and apartment rental costs. This is just one of the many reasons Buffalo continues to have the hottest housing market in America.

Buffalo, which once boasted more millionaires per capita than any other city in the nation, is a long way from those days today.

The average person in Buffalo is finding it more difficult to buy the average house as housing prices have nearly doubled over the last 10 years. This, of course, is great news for property owners and investors, but that's not the case for the average Joe from Buffalo.

While tough, the market is not impossible to navigate, and while numbers have slowed down, the housing market in the 716 is still booming.

These Are Five Examples Of The Average House For Sale In WNY

According to data from the Buffalo Niagara Association of REALTORS, the average Buffalo home now costs a whopping $286,390. I know I wasn't the only person shocked when I saw that number when looking into this data.

So, if I am going to pay nearly $300 grand to grab the average house in the 716, what kind of house will we end up with?

Doing a quick search on Zillow with that sales price, I came up with a few examples of what you should find if you are in the market for the average Buffalo area house.

Five 'Average' Western New York Houses For Sale The average home in the 716 now costs more than $286,000, so how much house does that actually get you these days?

What do you think? Are these houses worth the price, or is housing in Buffalo overpriced?