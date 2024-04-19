News Reporter In Western New York Announces Her Pregnancy

A local television station shared a big surprise on Wednesday morning in Western New York.

Somebody is expecting a baby!

You may have been surprised to hear the news that one of the local news reporters at WGRZ - Channel 2 is expecting a baby, but once you see a different camera angle, you can definitely see that baby bump!

Read More: BIG CHANGES AT LOCAL BUFFALO TV STATIONS

Alexandra Rios-Malviya has been part of the WGRZ team since January 2022, and she was overjoyed to share the news that she and her husband Priyank Malviya are expecting their first child together.

Rios-Malviya is one of the few bilingual (English/Spanish) news reporters in Buffalo, New York. She grew up in Georgia before finding her home in Buffalo, but her family roots are actually in Aguascalientes, Mexico. So it’s safe to assume that her baby will grow up learning both languages too.

Alexandra also revealed the baby’s gender, and the happy couple is expecting a girl!

The baby will be here in “3 weeks and 3 days,” as Rios-Malviya shared on Daybreak with a smile on her face.

“We’ve already chosen a baby name, but we’re not going to reveal it yet,” she said. “But what I can say is that it’s going to be both Indian and Mexican.”

“Both of our moms helped us choose this name,” Rios-Malviya said.

You can see the video reveal below.

Congratulations, Alexandra and Priyank! 🙂

6 Possible Names For Taylor Swift's Baby Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

The 20 Most Popular Baby Names in New York State The most popular baby names for both boys and girls in New York.