In honor of National Cereal Day: This is NJ’s most popular cereal
Find your favorite bowl and your biggest spoon: Thursday, March 7 is National Cereal Day!
Sure, it’s gotten crazy with how many “national days” there are but this seems like one that’s not only worth celebrating but easy to participate in.
But will you be celebrating with New Jersey’s most popular cereal?
A recent study was put out by TopCasinos.com that determined New Jersey’s favorite breakfast cereal. They determined this by analyzing Google searches across America over the last year to figure out the favorite in each state.
I thought this was wild: in this study, TopCasinos found that the cereal market records a yearly revenue of $21.3 billion just in the U.S. That’s the highest of any country in the world.
Through this, they were able to determine the top ten most loved cereals in New Jersey.
🔟 Froot Loops
9️⃣ Corn Flakes
8️⃣ Rice Krispies
7️⃣ Honey Bunches of Oats
6️⃣ Frosted Flakes
They’re grrrrrrrrreat
5️⃣ Fruity Pebbles
4️⃣ Cap N Crunch’s Crunch Berries
3️⃣ Cinnamon Toast Crunch
2️⃣ Cheerios
Finally, the number one cereal in the Garden State?
Lucky Charms
The number of Google searches for Lucky Charms in NJ totals 42,000 in the last 12 months.
Who can blame us? They’re magically delicious!
So on March 7, get ready to enjoy your marshmallow rainbows, balloons, and pots of gold.
Happy National Cereal Day!
Ready for a throwback? Take a look at these vintage cereal boxes!
Now see if you remember these:
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
