NJ man busted after cops find hundreds of Starlink satellite kits in garage

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — Authorities have recovered hundreds of Starlink high-speed internet terminals, all ordered using stolen credit card information.

Starlink terminals provide a high-speed internet connection nearly anywhere in the world via satellites. Starlink is operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX company.

Lawrence Township police said that in December, a “suspiciously” high volume of packages was arriving at a home on the first block of Roxboro Road.

Investigators ultimately found that 35-year-old Kelvin Rodriguez-Moya was at least partly responsible for 675 Starlink terminals, or dishes, recovered from the home’s garage and a vehicle.

Police said the devices were all bought using stolen credit information and shipped to the Lawrence house as a storage point before they were loaded for transport to North Jersey.

Rodriguez-Moya has been charged with second-degree counts of receiving stolen property and trafficking stolen property. He was being held at Mercer County jail, pending a detention hearing.

Starlink terminals were brought to Ukraine after Russia's February 2022 invasion and have continued to be critically important in the war.

Two years later, Ukrainian military officials have said that Russian troops are also using Starlink terminals, which they said were obtained through other countries, Reuters reported.

Starlink dishes have worked in such global remote areas as a base camp for Mount Everest, on boats, and by businesses and private homes as a main internet source.

