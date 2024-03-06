Troubled Rite Aid chain closing more stores and 6 are in NJ

If you have your prescriptions filled at Rite Aid you may soon looking for a new chain. Half a dozen New Jersey locations are on the chopping block.

A total of 77 locations across the country will be closing including the 6 in the Garden State. This after hundreds of locations were already shut down after Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy in October.

The dark side of this story is the closures are an attempt to get out of millions in debt after the company faced more than a thousand federal lawsuits for oversupplying opioids. I only hope the doctors who wrote too many scripts also see some justice.

Seeing so many locations close permanently is disconcerting, and you’ll find the list of closing New Jersey locations at the end of this story.

Rite Aid has been around for over 60 years having been started in Scranton, Pennsylvania in 1962. They became the third largest drug store chain in the nation

But these opioid suits aren’t their first legal troubles. In 2002 CEO Martin Grass, son of the founder, was charged with accounting fraud along with other top executives. He would eventually serve six years.

It’s been a long road for Rite Aid and it’s unclear whether it will come to an end. For now, here are the six Rite Aid locations in New Jersey that are closing.

1360 Blackwood Clementon Rd.

Clementon

249 Cuthbert Blvd.

Haddon Township

104 12th Ave.

Newark

1097 Broadway

Bayonne

237 Spring St.

Newton

335 Village Center Drive

Logan Township

