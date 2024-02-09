Rite Aid closing 3 more locations in NJ — Here’s where

If your go-to pharmacy is Rite Aide, you should start looking for a different option.

Three more Rite Aide store locations are closing their doors very soon.

Rite Aid on Fischer Boulevard in Toms River Rite Aid on Fischer Boulevard in Toms River (OCSN) loading...

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last fall and has since closed about 2,000 stores nationwide, several of which have been in New Jersey.

In the latest bankruptcy documents issued on January 30, it’s stated that 17 more locations are to close by March 17, 2024, and three of those stores are here in the Garden State.

Rite Aid Bankruptcy AP loading...

Two of them are in South Jersey and the third is in North Jersey.

The first is located at

1360 Blackwood Clementon Road, Clementon

The second is

249 Cuthbert Blvd, Haddon Township

And the third is

104 12th Ave, Newark

According to 42freeway.com, the South Jersey locations already have their “Store Closing” signage out and up.

Cafe closing - Photo: TSM Illustration Cafe closing - Photo: TSM Illustration loading...

If you travel locally within the tri-state, there are three more Rite Aid store closures happening in New York that you might want to be aware of.

The first is

1179 East 233rd St, Bronx, NY

The second is

40 Vassar Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY

And the third is

47 East Prospect Ave, Mount Vernon, NY

It sounds like there will be more Rite Aid store closures in the future.

Stay tuned.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.