Yella’s, food worth screaming about, opening another NJ location

There’s a family-owned sandwich shop in New Jersey so good their food is worth screaming for. How they came to be is a long, strange journey.

They started in 1967 as a distributor of deli meats and cheeses. That eventually evolved into manufacturing. There was a focus though on grab-and-go wraps and sandwiches.

The company made its first attempt at what’s today known as Yella’s back in the early 2000s but it didn’t work out for logistical reasons.

Finally Yella’s was here to stay by opening up in Hawthorne, New Jersey around three years ago. It was a hit.

Why the name? Danielle Lorenzo who does their marketing had a great-grandfather nicknamed “Yella” because in the 1930s and 1940s, he worked dances and was always screaming and yelling at people to get them on the dance floor.

Thus their slogan, food worth screaming about.

John Kim is their Director of Operations and he described Yella’s to patch.com as,

A mix between old school retro with a modern twist. It's like going back to its 50s and 60s roots with a redesign and a modern twist. We still offer classic items both from a food and music perspective with a fun, inviting decor and fun milkshakes.

They offer sandwiches, burgers, wings, and a really fun part is they name their sandwiches after either family members or folks from the “old neighborhood.”

The result is a menu with things called The Uncle Charlie, The Grandpa Joe, The Benny Brown, The Lombardi, etc..

The Hawthorne location is doing so well they’ve decided to open a second location in Somerset County. The new Yella’s is going to be in Warren at 10 Independence Boulevard.

We signed the lease last month and should be starting construction in a few weeks," Kim said. “We hope to open by late spring and early summer."

So if you hear some yelling about great food coming from that area, now you’ll know why.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

