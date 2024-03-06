Look inside: Stunning New Jersey mansion sells for $10.25 million
A truly majestic mansion in Red Bank has just sold, and for an eye-catching price.
The home, on Sailors Way, right on the Navesink River, sold for a whopping $10.25 million.
The 22,540 sq. foot house features 6 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.
Part of the listing describes the home:
Timeless elegance radiates from room of this estate starting with the formal motor court, front fountain, and porte co·chère. 20,000 sf over 3.5 acres with every feature you could possibly dream of. I don’t know what a porte co-chere is, but I’ll bet it’s expensive.
Also from the listing:
enjoy private screenings in your theater, a workout in the gym followed by a soak in the spa. Larger gatherings of any size flow into the billiards & poker Rooms, upstairs and downstairs bars, & custom wine cellar.
I know I’m supposed to be impressed that the mansion has its own Irish pub, but I can’t take my eyes off that ceiling.
An absolutely massive kitchen.
The formal dining room is pretty darned formal.
How many home theaters actually have a box office?
The wine cellar
The master bedroom is bigger than my first apartment (really!)
Outdoor features include an exquisitely private pool deck w/ his & hers cabanas.
You’ll have your own private dock.
The property tax last year was $53,008 +16.6%
For more photos, stats, and descriptions of the house, go here.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
LOOK: Go Inside Frank Sinatra's Private Desert Hideaway
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: Justin Timberlake Lists $10 Million Nashville Property
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy