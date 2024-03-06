Look inside: Stunning New Jersey mansion sells for $10.25 million

A truly majestic mansion in Red Bank has just sold, and for an eye-catching price.

The home, on Sailors Way, right on the Navesink River, sold for a whopping $10.25 million.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The 22,540 sq. foot house features 6 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Part of the listing describes the home:

Timeless elegance radiates from room of this estate starting with the formal motor court, front fountain, and porte co·chère. 20,000 sf over 3.5 acres with every feature you could possibly dream of. I don’t know what a porte co-chere is, but I’ll bet it’s expensive.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Also from the listing:

enjoy private screenings in your theater, a workout in the gym followed by a soak in the spa. Larger gatherings of any size flow into the billiards & poker Rooms, upstairs and downstairs bars, & custom wine cellar.

Zillow Zillow loading...

I know I’m supposed to be impressed that the mansion has its own Irish pub, but I can’t take my eyes off that ceiling.

Zillow Zillow loading...

An absolutely massive kitchen.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The formal dining room is pretty darned formal.

Zillow Zillow loading...

How many home theaters actually have a box office?

Zillow Zillow loading...

The wine cellar

Zillow Zillow loading...

The master bedroom is bigger than my first apartment (really!)

attachment-Screen Shot 2024-03-05 at 10.21.37 PM loading...

Outdoor features include an exquisitely private pool deck w/ his & hers cabanas.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Zillow Zillow loading...

You’ll have your own private dock.

The property tax last year was $53,008 +16.6%

For more photos, stats, and descriptions of the house, go here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Go Inside Frank Sinatra's Private Desert Hideaway For some, Frank Sinatra was the epitome of cool. It's no surprise his secluded California desert hideaway matched his persona. The sprawling property, which is currently on the market for just under $4 million is like look at the time capsule of a resort in the late '60s/early '70s. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll