New York State Under State Of Emergency Ahead Of Snowstorm
The start of the week across New York will be a very snowy one as a monster storm is bringing heavy snowfall for almost all of the state. Some early predications are that most of the state could get over a foot of snow between Sunday morning and Monday night.
Massive Snow Totals For New York State
Kathy Hochul Declares State Of Emergency In New York State
The Governor has put the entire state under a state of emergency ahead of Sunday's snowstorm. On Friday, she said that by doing this, officials across the state will be allowed to deploy resources more efficiently.
5 Snowiest Days In New York State History
Here are the Top 5 snowiest days in New York State history.
