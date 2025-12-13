Buffalo, New York is home to some really great steak houses and some other places that cook a really great steak that do not get enough credit, so we are here to tell you the best of the best when it comes to getting a filet here in Western New York.

It is important to note that this is not just the City of Buffalo, but the surrounding areas as well. Buffalo, is all encompassing so when we say 'Buffalo', we mean the entire region.

Where is a great place to get a steak in Western New York?

We have a list of 20 great steak places, but lets put together the top 10 steak houses in Western New York in 2025:

1. Clarence, New York -- Kennedy's Cove

2. Buffalo, New York -- Hutch's

3. Depew, New York -- Salvatore's Italian Prime

4. Williamsville, New York -- Giancarlo’s

5. Williamsville, New York -- Russell's

6. Buffalo, New York -- Buffalo Chophouse

7. Amherst, New York -- Black & Blue

8. Buffalo, New York -- VICE

9. Snyder, New York -- Adam's Rib

10. Cheektowaga, New York -- Longhorn

What should be in the top 10 that is not on the list?