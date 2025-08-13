If you ask the average New Yorker, they will proudly tell you how great the Empire State is. For better or worse, we love New York and New York loves us. That is, unless you like sugary drinks, or firearms, keeping your hard-earned money, or using fossil fuels for your yard tools and other devices.

Over the last few years, government officials all over the state have been going out of their way to ban all sorts of things. From ATVs and weed wackers to kids' tackle football and street vendors, the powers that be find a way to ban things that no one asked for, but they still haven't banned the things we want them to get rid of.

New York's move to a fossil fuel-free society in the Empire State is moving forward because a key part of the state's natural gas ban is getting ready to take effect.

New York State Is Banning Natural Gas In All New Homes Built

There are key parts of New York State's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and All-Electric Buildings Act that are going to require new buildings constructed in New York State to have no natural gas connections and to be electric only. While this new rule does not apply to existing structures, any new structures built will have to be all electric, which state officials hope will help reduce the state's carbon footprint.

So in the near future, as new homes and other buildings that are shorter than seven (7) stories are built, they will need to be outfitted with electric heat and electric cooking appliances.

People who currently have gas services in their homes will be able to keep them, but as we've seen with other things, that may not last too long.

What do you think? Is it a good thing to ban gas services in new buildings?