Help! NJ police officer is looking for his dog

Zoey, the Miniature pincher Italian greyhound mix, escaped from police officer Ralph's Piscataway residence yesterday afternoon after a contractor left the door open.

Officer Ralph called the show to ask for our help. He's been looking for Zoey since he realized she was gone Tuesday, Dec. 10.

She was last seen in Piscataway on a ring camera at 10:30 p.m. A homeowner saw trhe dog and opened the door to coax her in, but she ran.

The house is located near West 5th and Harvard streets in Piscataway.

Zoey is more brown than grey with a short tail weighing between 25-27 pounds. Don't approach. Please call Ralph at 908-578-3624 if you spot Zoey. Thank you, let's find her and bring her home.

