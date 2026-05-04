Another holiday has been added so students and teachers will be getting the day off at New York State schools. This holiday is being recognized by nearly all public New York State High Schools now in May.

Here are some new days off that some schools will recognize going forward. in a couple of weeks there is another holiday that a lot public school districts are going to recognize in New York State IN ADDITION to Memorial Day. It is a major holiday in some cultures and very important to a ton of families.

May 27, 2026 a New York State public schools will be getting off for holiday.

Some of the holidays the students have gotten off for this year that have been added include:

Diwali

Asian Lunar New Year

May 27, 2026 Eid al-Adh

What is the Eid ul-Adha holiday?

Sometimes known as the Feast of Sacrifice it is a very important in some Asian cultures. The celebration will begin Tuesday night and the day off will be the following day on Wednesday.

It is important that you check your own districts schedules to see if you do or do not have that day off from school. More and more schools are celebrating and learning about the holiday. Some parents struggle when kids have days off during the week when work is still happening and are pretty vocal about their problems on social media.

Parents have to find child care for young kids when they have to go to work. It is not easy and some parents even argue that if there were not so many federal holidays, kids would be able to graduate sooner. Of course, there is a lot more that goes into that that. In fact, because we live in New York State there are a certain amount of days that are built into the school schedule to handle and accomodate snow days.