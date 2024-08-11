15 Things To Look Forward To This Fall In Western New York

We aren't trying to rush anything, but after looking at the calendar, fall is right around the corner here in Western New York.

If you're a summer lover, it could look a little depressing as we head into fall. But there are a ton of great things to look forward to.

We get it, summer in Buffalo is incredible

When it comes to weather in Western New York, most people around the country think that it's still cold, even in June! But it's not even close. Summer weather is perfect. Where other cities have to deal with 100-degree temperatures or insane humidity, Buffalo and Western New York have nearly perfect weather. Most of the days we get sunshine and anywhere between 75 to 80 degrees.

Summer is perfect, but have you seen fall?

It could be very depressing to know that all of that is about to come to an end. All of the nice weather is about to go away. Outdoor concerts are about to go away. The fresh produce from roadside stands is about to go away. It's sad.

But as they say, when one door closes, another door opens. That's true for the seasons here in Western New York too. The summer door is about to close, but that also means that the fall door is getting ready to bust wide open. That means wine tours and apple picking. Plus, it's the return of football season! That means that all of this cool stuff is about to be here:

