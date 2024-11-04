You’ve got to admit - New York is one of the best states in the country to see some beautiful fall leaves on the trees. Leaf-peepers around the Empire State love the vibrant red, orange, and yellow leaves covering the Adirondacks, Finger Lakes, and other gorgeous regions.

We don’t have many weeks left to enjoy the colorful fall scenery before the weather turns frosty and the leaves start littering our lawns. In fact, lots of trees have already shed their leaves for the year.

It’s a bummer when we start to spot bare trees, because it means that winter is officially around the corner. But there’s another reason to get wary about the falling leaves this time of year.

Dangerous Fall Road Conditions Coming To New York State

Think that we don’t have to worry about the dangerous roads here in New York State until winter arrives? Think again.

Snow, ice, and other hazardous winter conditions cause lots of skidding and sliding on our streets, and thankfully, most drivers know to use caution while traveling through them. But you might not realize that November is a prime-time for another risky road condition here in New York State, and if you don’t stay alert and drive with care, you could get yourself and your fellow drivers in danger.

Those leaves that looked so pretty hanging from the trees just a week or two ago can create some huge problems.

After falling to the ground, leaves can cover the pavement and sidewalks we use to commute every day, hiding turning lanes and crosswalks and— one of the most annoying and hazardous obstacles this time of year– potholes.

Besides that, if the leaves are wet due to recent rainfall, they can make for some highly slippery conditions. High speeds and slamming breaks can make for conditions just as deadly as icy roads when traveling this fall.

How To Safely Drive Over Leaves This Fall

According to the National Highway Safety Administration, if you’re traveling on a roadway covered in wet leaves, here’s what you should do:

Clean any and all leaves off of your car before driving

Replace your tires if they have poor tread.

Don’t slam on your brakes

Slow down your speed

Maintain a healthy distance from the driver in front of you (in case they start to skid)

Leaf peeping is a great fall activity, but don’t forget to notice when they’re on the ground as well. The safety of you and those around you depend on it.