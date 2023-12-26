NJ man blames his DWI on the fact that the Jets suck

Some football fans live and die with their team. Jets fans are no different.

Some football fans enjoy drinking while watching the game; again, Jets fans are no different.

The Jets' season has been rough; as of today, their record is 6-9, but they are coming off a victory over the hapless Commanders.

The season started with sky-high expectations; they entered the season with a young, strong defensive core and they added a future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to lead the offense, which had some playmakers. Unfortunately, Rodgers’ season ended on his first series as a Jet when he tore his Achilles heel. Things have been up and down since then, with more down than up.

Buffalo Bills v New York Jets Getty Images loading...

So, Jets fans haven’t had as much to cheer for as they had hoped, with some fans taking it harder than others.

Such is the case of a New Jersey man. According to Whiskey Riff, the 57-year-old man was arrested on drunken driving charges in Wayne after he rear-ended another vehicle.

Officers arrived on the scene and noticed an open whiskey bottle and evidence of marijuana use. When police asked why he was drinking and driving, he reportedly said, “Because the New York Jets suck!”

Jets Dolphins Football AP loading...

Christopher Greyshock, 57, of West Milford, was charged after he rear-ended another vehicle, injuring at least one woman in the process, according to NBC New York. Not only did the Wayne police charge him with DWI, but they also charged him with assault by auto.

Courtesy of Wayne Police Department Courtesy of Wayne Police Department loading...

Officers from the Wayne Police Department said Greyshock was “staggering and swaying, unable to walk straight in danger of falling onto the highway.”

Police administered a field sobriety test. He allegedly failed the test by registering a blood alcohol level of 0.13 percent, well above New Jersey’s legal limit of .08 percent.

Wow! Aaron Rodgers new home in New Jersey: Inside and out Here's a look at New York Jets Aaron Rodgers' new Montclair home with 8 bedrooms and 9 baths — and sweeping views of the rest of New Jersey and the Manhattan skyline. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

These are the best NJ high schools for sports Stacker put together a list of the best high schools for sports across New Jersey — using data from Niche that included sports championships, family surveys, student enrollment, athletic participation rate and sports options. Here's the top 25. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom