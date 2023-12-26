NJ holiday drive-thru displays still open through the end of 2023

Time is running out for holiday drive-thru displays in New Jersey for the 2023 season. Now that Christmas Day is in the rearview mirror, it's full steam ahead into 2024.

Christmas Day also marks the end of so many holiday displays and attractions. In a way, it's kind of sad because it happens so fast.

But on the other hand, the end of Christmas Day also means that it's time to look forward to the new year. Unfortunately, the holiday season simply can't last forever.

Fortunately, we're not completely out of the holiday season quite yet. Although many attractions have shut down, some are still open for a little bit longer.

And this also includes some of New Jersey's wonderful holiday drive-thru displays. In fact, one of The Garden States holiday displays will be in operation through the first weekend of January.

But that's more of an exception to the rule. For the most part, holiday drive-thru's will not be open beyond New Year's Day in New Jersey.

All of this is great news for those of us who meant to take the car out to one of these drive-thru displays but haven't been able to find the time. If you're one of those families, then time is on your side.

At least, for a little bit longer it is. Here's a look at some of those amazing holiday drive-thru displays in New Jersey you still have a chance to check out before the 2023 season comes to a close.

