Gov. Murphy is at it again. As he continues the tour of destruction around the state that started with his ill-fated, ill-advised, and deadly lockdown and mandate scheme, now local bars are his latest target.

Phil Murphy AP loading...

The governor has quite a history across his term and a half. In the wake of his policies, thousands of small businesses were shuttered to never open again, and nearly 10,000 seniors died alone in our nursing homes after a March 30 letter from the governor's health commissioner forcing sick patients to be returned to long-term care facilities.

Thousands of convicted criminals were released back into our communities before they completed their sentences. Thousands of illegals benefit from taxpayer subsidies with many avoiding prosecution for serious crimes as the governor continues to defy federal detainer orders.

Taxes continue to rise along with debt and government spending with no relief in sight. Potholes, bridges in dangerous disrepair, and a Department of Labor that barely functions.

School funding seemingly given or held back based on the voting patterns of the district and a Department of Education pushing to sexualize grade schoolers.

We have the highest corporate taxes in the region and along with the high regulation making business more expensive to run here than in our neighboring state.

It's hard to believe things could get worse. But they will if we don't rise up to stop Murphy.

Phil Murphy AP loading...

Murphy is pushing his latest folly on small businesses. Elimination of the current liquor license system, which will open up licenses with no limitations plus banning the private sale of the licenses. For the 7,000 plus pubs, taverns, bars, and family-owned restaurants that have a current license estimated to be valued between $300,000 and a million dollars, this would be a crushing blow to the value of their business.

Many small shops went into debt to afford the licenses and many more are counting on the sale to enable them to eventually stop working and retire.

Running a small family eatery and watering holes is a grueling job. Early mornings, late nights, and typically seven days a week.

450745195 Randy Faris/Fuse loading...

Dana Lancellotti is with the New Jersey Restaurants and Hospitality Association. She's been a leading advocate against the new proposal trying to make sure people understand the actual consequences that will result from a devaluation of their license. She joined me on air to discuss.

It's unfortunate that bars like this could be affected:

