Have you ever seen a coyote going to the bathroom in the woods?

It’s not something most people expect to witness, but a trail camera in New York captured exactly that, and the video is getting a lot of attention.

Spring Wildlife Is On the Move Across New York

Spring has arrived in New York, and wildlife activity is picking up fast.

If you have a trail camera, or even just spend time in your backyard, you’ve likely noticed more animals moving around. Many are searching for food, while others are looking for mates.

Experts say April and May are some of the best months to observe wildlife across the state, as animals become more active after the winter months.

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Trail Camera Captures Rare (and Surprising) Moment

Over the weekend, I was sent a video of a coyote walking past a trail camera.

What happened next caught everyone off guard.

The camera captured the coyote stopping to do its business. While it might sound unusual, it’s actually a rare moment to catch on camera, especially in the wild.

We all know animals do it, but seeing it happen in real time from a wild coyote isn’t something most people experience.

Seeing More Wildlife? Here’s What to Know

As wildlife activity increases, you may start noticing more animals in your neighborhood.

If you come across baby wildlife, it’s important to leave it alone and avoid approaching it. In many cases, the parent is nearby.

If an animal appears injured or in distress, contact a professional like the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for guidance.

Don’t Forget: Tick Season Is Already Starting

With more time spent outdoors comes another seasonal concern, ticks.

Reports suggest tick activity is already ramping up across New York. In one recent case, a family even found a tick on a child’s face at the dinner table.

It’s a good reminder to:

Check yourself and your kids after being outside

Wear protective clothing when possible

Use products designed to repel ticks and insects

Diseases like Lyme disease remain a concern in many parts of the state.

Why New York Is a Wildlife Lover’s Dream

From its abundant freshwater resources to the beauty of the Adirondack Mountains, New York offers incredible opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts.

And once you get outside of New York City, there’s no shortage of places to explore nature and experience moments like this, unexpected or not.