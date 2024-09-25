Coffee Prices to Go Up in New York State

Not good news for your morning cup of coffee or your wallet.

Prices are going to be soaring for coffee after the biggest suppliers of coffee beans in the world are both having an extremely tough year. We spoke to a couple of cafes in the Western New York area and they both were very aware of the situation and the possible increase of coffee. The owners were both not ruling out price increases passed onto consumers if they cost of coffee rises.

Why are the coffee prices going to be increasing by the end of 2024?

Brazilian coffee farmers are grappling with above-average temperatures as the country, the world’s largest coffee producer, faces its worst drought in more than seven decades. Vietnam, the second-largest coffee producer, is also experiencing heat and drought, affecting its coffee crops. As a result, potential supply shortages in both countries have driven up global coffee prices", according to WNKY.com.

Tim Horton's has raised their price almost every year for the past 5 years an extra large coffee now will cost you about 3 bucks.

Everything seems to be going up in price especially at the grocery store. This week alone eggs are back on the rise and can cost you as much as 5 bucks for just a simple dozen of eggs. The fed interest rate was just lowered by 1/2%, so hopefully that will start affecting money and prices especially at the grocery store.