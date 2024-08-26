This May Have Been The Busiest Weekend For New York Wegmans

Shoutout to all of the Wegmans employees around Western New York! They manage to prioritize customer service in every way, even when experiencing one of the busiest days for foot traffic in their stores.

If you like to shop at Wegmans, you may be already well aware of the peak times for shopping when it comes to crossing things off the grocery list. However, if you add a limited edition item on the shelves, that’s going to create quite a draw of customers at Wegmans stores in Western New York.

The Buffalo Bills LittlePeople Collectors Items for 2024 debuted this past weekend at Wegmans, and some die-hard Bills fans were waiting in line for hours to be some of the first people to purchase these limited edition Buffalo Bills sets.

I went out to the Wegmans location at the corner of Dick Rd & George Urban Blvd on Friday morning, and there was a huge line waiting to get in!

Matthew Colvin from Sloan was the first person in line, and it is impressive how long he had been waiting for the Bills LittlePeople set.

“I got here about 2 AM,” he told us.

Colvin has been collecting all of the Bills LittlePeople sets, and he had to grab the newest edition for 2024 before he headed into work on Friday.

“Yeah, I’m going to grab a couple sets of them,” Colvin said. “I’m just going to walk towards the register, get them, and head onto work.”

A few people behind Colvin was a guy named Mason, who drove from Toronto early Friday morning just to get the Buffalo Bills LittlePeople set for his mother. She’s a big Bills fan, and he woke up around 2 AM on Friday solely to cross over the border and pick up a set for her.

By the time the doors opened at 6 AM on Friday morning, there were close to 200 people in line to grab one of these sets!

You can see below just how busy it was at Wegmans shortly after they opened.

It just goes to show you that Buffalo is one of the biggest hype towns in America…we even line up hours before the grocery store opens just to grab a set of Buffalo Bills Little People!

If you haven’t gotten yours yet, just remember that Wegmans will be stocking the shelves for a while…so you should never have to spend more than $24.99 on a set.

