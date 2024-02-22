Check out this outstanding brewery in Burlington County, NJ

Mount Laurel is a great New Jersey town. It's not far from where I grew up in Cherry Hill. It's exciting to be able to get close to my old home on the trail as we spread the Common Sense message.

After a long and productive day, we joined an outstanding group of small business owners, elected officials, and local Republicans at a great brewery right off Route 73.

Bout The Hops Brewing is a relatively new business launched in 2019. That's right, owner Kevin had to figure out a way to keep the doors open and the beer flowing through Murphy's ill-advised and destructive lockdowns. And he did.

If you're looking for a relaxed atmosphere and an outstanding selection of local beer, stop by Bout the Hops.

I knew Kevin and I were going to get along well when I saw his business card. He's listed as "Owner and Chief Common Sense Officer".

Thanks to Kevin for hosting everyone and giving me a tour of the facility.

Our Common Sense movement is building the party from the ground up, supporting small businesses, and taking our state back town by town!

See you on the trial...www.billspadea.com/events

