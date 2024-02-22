2 dead in Teaneck, NJ house fire deemed ‘suspicious’

🔥Firefighters broke a basement window to reach three trapped people

🔥The cause of the fire remains under investigation

🔥Gas canisters were found outside the house, according to reports

TEANECK — Two people who had been trapped in the basement during a house fire early Monday morning have died.

After fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. in a house on Palisades Avenue, firefighters rescued Ranjodh Singh IV, 35, Manjit Kaur, 47, and a woman who investigators have not yet identified, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

The three burn victims were taken to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

Firefighters broke a window to reach the trapped man and women, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported.

Singh died on Monday and the unidentified woman died on Tuesday, according to Musella. He did not disclose the relationship between the three.

Firefighters respond to a house fire on Palisade Avenue in Teaneck 2/19/24 Firefighters respond to a house fire on Palisade Avenue in Teaneck 2/19/24 (Teaneck Fire Department) loading...

Fire deemed suspicious

Musella called the fire "suspicious" but did not disclose additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Neighbors told ABC 7 Eyewitness News they did not smell anything outside the house before the fire.

Gas canisters were found around the house, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported. A sign was put on the door by firefighters that the home had no working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, according to CBS New York.

