Anyone in NJ want to volunteer for simulated mission to Mars?

Who wants to play astronaut but without all that pesky danger?

NASA is looking for volunteers to take part in a simulated mission to Mars. This is not a joke.

The upside

You will be helping to determine protocol for an eventual, actual Mars mission.

You will be advancing science.

You can easily write a book afterwards and possibly make some serious coin.

You could make new lifelong friends as you’ll be part of a four-person crew living together in a 1,700 square foot 3D-printed area called Mars Dune Alpha.

You’ll do simulated spacewalks, operate robots, maintain a habitat and grow crops.

manjik manjik loading...

The downside

You’ll be giving up an entire year of your life.

You’ll have to move to Johnson Space Center in Houston and live there.

If those three other Marsmates you’ll be living with are the worst people ever you’re in it for a year.

Should this sound interesting you can apply here. The deadline for applications is April 2 of this year.

Planet Mars at sunrise rajeshbac loading...

Now there’s more. Lots of qualifications you’ll have to meet. You have to be a healthy U.S. citizen or permanent resident. You must be between 30 and 55 years old. You have to be proficient in English in order to communicate with mission control and the crew.

Now here’s the big one.

A master’s degree in a STEM field such as engineering, mathematics, or biological, physical or computer science from an accredited institution with a minimum of two years of professional STEM experience or at least one thousand hours piloting an aircraft is required.

Star shower taken in china SKY2014 loading...

Okay okay, so that leaves most of us out. Sounded cool for a hot minute there didn’t it?

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes. Gallery Credit: Deborah Brosseau

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old. Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.