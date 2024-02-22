🐻‍❄️ The Polar Bear Plunge could set records for participation and fundraising

🐻‍❄️ Ocean temps and the air temp will be in the 40s

🐻‍❄️ Plungers will have a new way to get onto the beach

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — The sun will be bright but the temperatures cold when thousands get "freezin' for a reason" Saturday at the 31st annual Polar Bear Plunge to benefit New Jersey Special Olympics.

Thousands will make the run into the Atlantic Ocean on the beach near Spicy's at 1 p.m.

The plunge is on track to be the biggest ever, breaking the record of 8,000 plungers in 2020, according to Special Olympics spokesman Jeremy Davis. He expects a bump in pre-registration in the days leading up to the plunge and a lot of people to just show up on Saturday.

"Our largest fundraising number was last year at $2.6 million and we're a little over $2 million now," David told New Jersey 101.5 Wednesday afternoon. "We are definitely trending as the highest-ever fundraising and close to the most ever attended so this this could be a record breaker on both ends."

Map of the beach for the 2024 Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights Map of the beach for the 2024 Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights (Special Olympics NJ) loading...

New way onto the beach

The plunge's popularity has led to one change. Participants will be getting on and off the beach at just two entrances and two exits.

"We're just telling everybody get there early, be patient, you know you're plunging for a good cause. So just just enjoy the day, be safe. We're thankful for all our fundraisers and all of our supporters that come out that day," Davis said.

The ocean temperature will be around 40 on Saturday and the coldest day of the weekend, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Air temperatures in the upper 30s with wind gusts over 20 mph will add a big bite to the renewed chilly air.

"Sounds like perfectly frigid weather for the Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights. Good luck, brave souls," Zarrow said.

Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ loading...

Safety and security

Seaside Heights Police Chief Tommy Boyd said there will be no road work or other obstacles in getting to Seaside Heights. The chief said he has been working with law enforcement at all levels from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office, other local departments, State Police, Homeland Security and the FBI to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the plunge. Drones will be in the air and the county tactical team is on standby.

"We do bomb searches, we do security checkpoints, we'll have different checkpoints up there. We'll have probably anywhere from 15 to 25 undercover guys walking around. You won't know what they look like you won't you won't even expect them to be a police officer. But they'll be walking around checking things." Boyd told New Jersey 101.5.

For all the preparation and planning Boyd looks forward to the day. He sees it as a good day for merchants who could potentially have a good day sales-wise and a good stress reliever from all the pressures of the world.

"These are all good people that come in to jump in and wanted to help children, disadvantaged children. So for us as a town we welcome it, the mayor and council welcome it, the police department welcomes it. And it gives everybody a chance to get together and do something good. And this country right now needs something good," Boyd said.

The 2023 Polar Bear Plunge at Seaside in Seaside Heights, NJ, on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ The 2023 Polar Bear Plunge at Seaside in Seaside Heights, NJ, on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ loading...

Big Joe Henry hosts for the 28th time

It wouldn't be the Polar Bear Plunge without New Jersey 101.5's Big Joe Henry who will be hosting for the 28th time. Big Joe said that one of the things that makes him proudest of being part of the event is the support from law enforcement to make it a smooth event.

"This is an outstanding event that truly brings great peace and enjoyment to the many law enforcement participants and other social groups that collectively take a dip into the balmy 42-degree water of the ocean all while raising big money and I mean big money for a great cause," Big Joe said.

Joe is also a fan of the Special Olympics organization, which he says spends over 87% of all money collected on the programs that serve the 25,000 Special Olympics participants right here in New Jersey.

How to get into Seaside Heights for the Polar Bear Plunge

Garden State Parkway from north

Take the Garden State Parkway south to Exit 98 for Route 34 South.

Follow Route 34 South, which will become Route 35 South.

Continue on Route 35 South over the Manasquan River Bridge and proceed for several miles.

Route 35 South will become a two-lane roadway. Follow signs toward Seaside Heights.

Garden State Parkway from south

Take the Garden State Parkway north to exit 90 (Brick).



Turn right onto Chambersbridge Road.



Continue through seven traffic lights to the intersection of Mantoloking Road/County Route 528.



Turn left and follow Mantoloking Road to end.



Turn right onto Route 35 South and proceed for several miles.



Route 35 South will become a two-lane roadway. Follow signs toward Seaside Heights.

Interstate 195 from west

Head east on I-195 to Exit 35A for Route 34 South (Brielle).

Follow Route 34 South, which will become Route 35 South.

Continue on Route 35 South over the Manasquan River Bridge and proceed for several miles.

Route 35 South will become a two-lane roadway. Follow signs toward Seaside Heights.

