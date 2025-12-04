What are the best restaurants in Buffalo, New York in 2025? Here you can find the top-ranked sit-down restaurants in Buffalo. These restaurants have the most reviews with 5 stars on Google, and you will certainly agree with some of these picks.

Now, if you are ever looking to go to people in BUFFALO's favorite spots, these seem to be it. It is important to note that these are strictly restaurants with BUFFALO zip codes. These are the restaurants with the most 5-star reviews and the most reviews on Google throughout the year. What else would you add to the list?

The highest-rated sit-down restaurants in Buffalo, New York, in 2025:

What is the best restaurant in Buffalo, New York?

Gabriel's Gate

The classic Buffalo hot spot is one of everyone's go to for wings and beef on wecks in Buffalo. The Jonas Brothers just went to Gabriel's Gate this year before their show at the KeyBank Center.

Betty's

370 Virginia Street, Buffalo

One of the best brunch and lunch spots in all of Western New York.

Sophia's

715 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14216

Bacchus Wine Bar

56 W Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202

Mother's

33 Virginia Pl, Buffalo, NY 14202

Now, these are the 5 that are the best restaurants in Buffalo, New York, but if you had to expand it to be the rest of Western New York, who else would you add, because there are certainly some very good spots that people LOVE in Western New York!