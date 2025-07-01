A shocking video shows what some people are calling the '100 person fight' at a New York State Park, Woodlawn Beach last week.

You can see there are a handful of people who keep jumping in the fight, but the majority of people are just looking on, not doing anything. Most of the people involved in the fight at the beach were not even 21 years old. Most of them do not even look like they are dressed for the beach, which makes some residents mad that something like was not spotted by security sooner.

Woodlawn Beach is a New York State Park in Hamburg, New York and they just got a huge 3 million dollar renovation and it looks great. We go once a week and can say that the security there at least in the parking lots and patrolled areas, is top notch.

You can see the video posted last week right here. This is where you will find the full video.

Every single Tuesday night we go out to Woodlawn Beach because they have a country night at Sole at Woodlawn Beach. Sole is a new beach bar that is in a secluded, fenced, private area before you get to the water at Woodlawn with a stage, and food and beach drinks. It is extremely well done. In fact, Ilio Dipaolo's is behind all of the food and drinks at Sole. They have stage where tons of bands play throughout the week almost every single day.

Ilio's even invested TONS of money into the brand new state-of-the-art facility that will host weddings, showers and more.