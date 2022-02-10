It’s wing season — Here are 5 great NJ wing joints you should try

Right now we have an excuse to eat an exorbitant amount of wings every single weekend. It’s winter and we don’t have to put on bathing suits for a while. Plus there’s football. I mean, what’s football without wings?

But spring will be here before you know it, so it seems only right to share the ultimate list of the best wings in New Jersey before wing season is over and we all start eating grilled chicken breasts instead.

Till then, indulge in the best! While most are definitely married to one or two joints to get their wings, it’s always exciting to try a new place and make a new discovery.

If you are looking to make your next order of wings and need a little inspiration, you’ve come to the right place. Our listeners always know the best!

MaMa Chicken – Palisades Park

Choose between super crispy or old-fashioned baked at this fun wing joint. The chicken wings have a huge variety of flavors and marinades ranging from American favorites to Korean specialties. These wings are definitely going to be sticky if that’s something you value.

Buffalos – Wood-Ridge

You have 18 choices for a marinade at Buffalos, none of which will disappoint. These are some of the crispiest wings that you’ll find in New Jersey no matter what flavor or marinade you decide on.

Dolsot House – Cherry Hill

This place is a classic if you are into Korean barbecue-style wings. They are sticky, juicy, chewy and most definitely addictive. Many Cherry Hill locals are so loyal to this place that they won’t get a wing anywhere else.

Marley's Gotham Grill – Hackettstown

I thought 10 marinade flavors were a lot, but this place has over 250. This is definitely a place to bring a picky eater, as there is no chance they can’t find something they like, unless they hate chicken, of course.

HOB Tavern, Bordentown

Some wing purists think too many sauces means you’re trying to hide something, like the wings themselves aren’t that great. But that is not the case at HOB (which stands for heart of Bordentown, by the way).

The wings, according to our listeners, are juicy and cooked to perfection made even better by their amazing selection of sauces which include Buffalo, honey BBQ, cajun, General Tso's, jerk seasoned, buffalo parm garlic, whiskey, cowboy and peanut butter and jelly.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

