It’s TWOsday in New Jersey: 2/22/22

Today is not only Tuesday, but it's also 2's day, a once-in-a-lifetime calendar date. It is not only a "palindrome", meaning it reads the same forwards and backward, it's all twos.

For numerologists, it's a big deal for human connections. Maybe you'll meet the person of your dreams today, or maybe like so many others in New Jersey you're getting married today.

Tuesday is the least popular day of the week to get married, but a date like this only comes around once in a lifetime. What schmuck is gonna forget a date like 2/22/22?

According to numerologists, today is a special day for all kinds of connections, one on one or groups. So if you were planning on being alone today, change your plans. You don't even have to leave your house thanks to the internet.

There are a few New Jersey ZIP codes that are palindromes. Sewell, New Jersey, and parts of Mantua, Deptford, and Washington Twp. have the postal code 08080.

Rutherford in Bergen County has the postal code 07070. Wayne, New Jersey has 07470. That's probably the only real Jersey connections to palindromes.

Make the best of 2/22/22 because you'll have to wait eleven years until March 3, 2033, to see a 3/3/33.

Today is not the only date that is a palindrome. Every day this week is also.

2/22/22

2/23/22

2/24/22

2/25/22

2/26/22

2/27/22

2/28/22

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

